COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Columbia, Illinois officer helped restock a pregnant woman’s diaper and wipe supply after a thief broke into her car.
Columbia Police Officer Tyler McWhorter was called to the Columbia Lakes Subdivision Sunday for a reported vehicle break-in. The pregnant woman told police she had multiple boxes of diapers and wipes stolen from the vehicle.
After taking the report, Officer McWhorter contacted co-workers and family members to help replace the stolen items. Sunday afternoon, the officer gave the woman several diaper cases and packages.
“I will never understand pure evil, but I will forever be thankful for good people in the world that continue to make the world go round. Thank you again Officer McWhorter and to the Columbia Police Department. You really made my day,” the pregnant woman said after the receiving the items.
