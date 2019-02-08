COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Columbia Police Department is looking for potential car break-in victims.
Friday morning, the department said they took two suspicious people into custody near the Columbia Lakes subdivision. The persons of interest reportedly had items in their possession that could be linked to criminal activity.
The police department is asking residents to check their property and vehicles to see if anything is missing. If a resident notices something missing, they are asked to call police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.