COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A teacher from Columbia, Illinois is accused of illegally taping people at his home.
Andrew Thompson, 29, is charged with unauthorized video recording. Police say they believe the incident happened in April. Officers were first contacted about it on Wednesday.
Thompson is a teacher in the Columbia, Illinois School District. Officers do not believe any students were involved in the recordings. Thompson is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
