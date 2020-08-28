COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 cases have exploded in Columbia, Missouri following the return of students to the University of Missouri campus.
The Boone County Health Department reported a startling 44.6% positivity rate for the week of August 21-August 27, compared to just 10.6% the week before.
Health officials report the increase was not due to more testing; in fact 1,400 less people were tested for the virus and the results still yielded 210 more positive cases.
Students began returning to campus on August 12, and cases of those aged 18-22 have increased by 210%.
According to the university, "A total of 367 student cases have been reported in Boone County since Aug. 19, 2020, the first date the university began receiving data from the public health department (approximately one week after student move-in)."
The explosion in positive tests forced Columbia officials to enact restrictions on bars and restaurants.
The Boone County health director ordered Friday that businesses that serve alcohol by the drink must close at 10 p.m.
The county also said they are four to five days behind in contact tracing, causing concern that the spread of COVID-19 at such a high rate may continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.