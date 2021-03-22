DENVER, CO. (KMGH/CNN) – A Colorado woman has been fighting with both a restaurant and her credit card company for three months after she was charged $5,700 for a cup of coffee.
"Christmas Eve. I went to the Gaylord with an out of town guest so that we could go and take her children ice skating,” recalled Lisa Angello. A week later, she got an alert from her bank. "I have never had an insufficient funds fee before. I'm very, very careful with what money is in there, how I pay my bills,” she said.
Frist, Angello thought it was fraud, then she noticed the charge. “I realized that 570570 was the dollar amount put in twice.”
What should have been a simple refund has turned into numerous calls over two months trying to get it resolved. Angello’s records show the Gaylord admitted the mistake in January and claimed to refund the money, but her bank, USAA, doesn’t have it. At first, USAA gave Angello a credit for the $5,700 but took it out of her account last week.
"I am caught in the middle. No on has my back... And no one's listening. I want my money returned to me,” said Angello.
In a statement to Contact Denver, USAA said they were working with the merchant to resolve the issue. "Within a couple of hours from you contacting them, I received money back into my account as a provisional credit. So I'm actually back into the black where I can pay my bills,” Angello said. "And it doesn't even matter whose fault it is anymore. I just want it rectified. I want it made right."
