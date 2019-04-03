(KMOV.com/ CBS4) -- As the lights lowered at the Forney Transportation Museum in Denver, Colorado, one woman made history as she sashayed down the runway this weekend.
CBS Denver reports Kate Nelson broke barriers Sunday as she became the show's first-ever model to hit the runway in a wheelchair.
“I couldn’t stop smiling,” Kate said of her first trip around the runway in an interview with CBS4. “Everyone there to support me, it was so exciting. I didn’t trip, so that’s a highlight!”
In 1979, a drunk driver hit her family’s car that killed Nelson’s dad and brother. The crash left her paralyzed from the waist down at the age of two.
But that didn't stop her from conquering any obstacle and leave a legacy like behind.
“I hope hearing my story it helps someone else going through something really tough,” Nelson said. “That’s the whole point of this for me.”
For the fashion show, she wore a custom bridal gown made by Maggie Burns of Marie-Margot Couture that get fits her unique style. Nelson hopes other designers don't shy away from providing the same opportunities for others.
