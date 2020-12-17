ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 29-year-old man from Colorado was killed in a late-night crash in St. Charles County.
Julian Dichiaro’s Hyundai Sonata crashed into a cable barrier on the side of westbound Highway 364 east of Gutermuth Road around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Debris from the crash hit the front of a nearby Volkswagen Passat.
Dichiaro, of Longmont, Colorado, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Troopers reported that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
