FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 44-year-old from Colorado was killed his Jeep Compass crashed and caught fire in Franklin County on Christmas Eve.
Lee Schickendanz, of Colorado Springs, was driving along southbound VV near Highway 100 when his Jeep went down an embankment, overturned and caught fire around 9:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Schickendanz was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
It is unknown if Schickendanz was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
