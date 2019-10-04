LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified a Colorado man who was killed during a crash late Thursday night in Lincoln County.
Around 7:30 p.m., a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria was attempting to make a U-turn on northbound U.S 67 at Route B when it was struck by a semi truck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 32-year-old John Yasenko, who was a passenger in the Crown Victoria, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jessica and Jared Yasenko were also inside the car during the accident and both were injured. Officials said the woman was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.
No additional information has been released.
