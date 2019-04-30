ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs was seized following a traffic stop in St. Charles County on Tuesday.
According to St. Charles County Police Department, an officer pulled over a 2018 Toyota Tacoma on I-70, near the Wentzville Parkway exit, for speeding and an improper displayed license plate around midnight.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, acted nervous towards the officer when he asked about the multiple bottles scattered throughout the vehicle. The bottles appeared to be filled with urine.
A K9 officer alerted the officer to the scent of drugs in the truck's bed.
Several duffle bags containing approximately 113 pounds of marijuana and 1,400 vape cartridges was discovered.
The driver was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge of drug trafficking.
