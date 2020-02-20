ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident is a black and white colobus monkey!
Teak was born on Feb. 3 at the zoo. His name was chosen because of its reference to the tropical hardwood tree. Two of his siblings also have tree-themed names.
Taek can be seen alongside his mother, Cecelia, 20, at the Primate House during the zoo’s regular hours.
Colobus monkeys are found throughout the forests of east and central Africa.
