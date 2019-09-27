COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Collinsville Police Department is on the lookout for a woman wanted for the attempted murder of her fiancee.
Police said officers responded to a call on September 15 in the 500 block of S. Clinton when they found a man suffering from what, at the time, appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.
Later investigations reveled the victim was shot by his fiance during a domestic dispute.
Ciara L. Moss, 34, was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count aggravated battery with a firearm and one count aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Police said Moss remains at large.
Police said the victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
