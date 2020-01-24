ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Collinsville woman was killed in a Thursday morning crash in St. Clair County.
A Nissan Sentra drifted into oncoming lanes on Illinois Route 15 south of Pleasant Ridge Road and hit a semi-truck head-on around 10:45 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police Department.
The driver of the Nissan, 28-year-old Tyra S. Boyd, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The 48-year-old drive of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Unit are investigating.
No other information has been released.
