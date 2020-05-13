MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Collinsville will not reopen early despite the vote by the Madison County Health Board to defy Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
The Madison County Board of Health will allow restaurants, bars, salons, daycares and gyms to open Wednesday with restrictions.
However, Collinsville will adhere to the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“We are deeply sympathetic with those suffering the emotional, physical, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” City Manager Mitch Bair said in a release. “However, the City must place the safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors as our top priority during these unprecedented times.”
The release also states that if a business in Collinsville wishes to still reopen, it should consult an attorney before doing so.
Pritzker threatened the county with a loss of federal relief funding. Pritzker said he worries the county leaders and business owners who move to reopen are not following science and data.
Collinsville is mainly located in Madison County and partially in St. Clair County.
