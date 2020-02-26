COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Collinsville will host its first-ever Restaurant Week starting Friday.
Between Feb. 28 and March 8 diners can get $10 lunch specials and $25 or two for $25 dinner specials at participating restaurants.
“This is an exciting time for the culinary scene in Collinsville,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “More and more locally owned and operated restaurants are finding a home in the city. What better way to highlight the fresh dining options available than with Collinsville Restaurant Week?”
Restaurants participating in the special week include Carisilos Mexican Restaurant, Fazzi’s Bar & Grill, Friday’s South, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Sloan’s Pub House and The Sandwich Shop Diner.
Click here for a list of menus and details.
