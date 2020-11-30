COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Beginning December 7, students at every grade level in the Collinsville school district will go back to full remote learning.
The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the St. Louis region, and as students return to class following the Thanksgiving holiday, cases are expected to increase due to family gatherings.
The district will begin having students from kindergarten through fourth grade go remote two days a week on December 1, then go fully remote the next week.
Students in grades 5-12 will keep their current schedule before going fully remote. The plan will keep students out of classrooms until the semester ends on December 22.
