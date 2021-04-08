COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- When students headed home last March with their Chromebooks in hand, the Collinsville School District realized there was a serious problem.
“There were so many students who didn’t have internet at home so they were learning from home with no internet, so there was no learning from home,” said Lizeth Jimenez, the translator for the school district.
There is a large Hispanic population in the Collinsville area and Jimenez witnessed first hand the disparity in her community as she worked to try to help her students learn remotely. The district provided hot spots, but it was just a temporary solution to a long-term problem. “What we found was a lot of people didn’t have access to anything. There wasn’t dial up, no DSL, no cable internet available,” said Derek Turner, the technology director for the district.
The digital divide has been a problem for years across the country. A Pew Research Center survey from 2018 found 58 percent of rural residents did not have access to high speed internet. Its why broadband access is included as a major part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. “They’re calling internet access the fourth utility, you’ve got water, gas electricity and you’ve got the internet,” said Turner.
Collinsville isn’t considered rural, but there were hundreds of families facing an access problem, so Turner began looking for a solution. They used $300,000 of their CARES stimulus funding to install a private LTE network. They constructed a tower at Kreitner Elementary and installed micro cells in several other place around the area. The district then provides the equipment for 500 students for internet access at home.
Jimenez helped many families set it up and got to see first hand the relief on the faces of her student’s faces. “We gave them internet, not just for school but for life and being connected to the outside world like everyone else is,” said Jimenez.
Turner said it will cost the district about $9,000 a year moving forward, much cheaper than spending between $50,000-100,000 on hotspots.
