COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In person learning began Tuesday in the Collinsville School District.
The district had planned to start the year in the classroom but that changed after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
For the last three weeks, middle school and high school students in the district have been doing all-virtual learning. On Tuesday, the district began using its hybrid model with about 35% of students back in classrooms wearing masks with their desks six feet apart. The schools are also filled with disinfectant wipes.
[RELATED: Collinsville schools announce year will start all-virtual one day after saying employees tested positive]
Students are being asked to take a wipe each time they enter the classroom and to wipe down their desk.
One set of middle and high school students will go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays while another set will go Wednesdays and Fridays. About 30% of families have decided to stick with online learning.
"We got to a point where our students were healthy and our staff were healthy and we want to take the opportunity to do the in person instruction because when flu season gets here in a month or two, this may not be possible at that point in time and we may be closed for an extended period of time, we don’t know,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Skertich said.
All middle school and high school students will do remote learning on mondays.
The superintendent said Mondays are important for teachers and staff to plan for the rest of the week since this is a new situation for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.