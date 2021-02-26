Nine Metro East restaurants will offer specials in honor of Collinsville Restaurant Week.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Nine Metro East restaurants will offer specials in honor of Collinsville Restaurant Week.

Starting Friday, participating restaurants will have $12 lunch specials and $30 per person dinner specials. Collinsville Restaurant Week will run for 10 days, concluding on Sunday, March 7.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants. 

