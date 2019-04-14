COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police said an armed and dangerous man in his 30s robbed a US Bank in Collinsville Sunday.
Police said the suspect stepped to the service counter of the US Bank at 501 Beltline in Collinsville and demanded money. He reportedly lifted his jacket and revealed a handgun in his waistline during his demand.
The suspect put an undisclosed amount of money in a bag and fled on foot.
Police said he was last seen running northbound from the Schnucks parking lot into a wooded are behind the business complex.
No shots were fired.
The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, an orange hooded sweatshirt, light blue pants and brown working boots.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call Detective Keith Jackson at 618-344-2131 ext. 5291, or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.