COLLINSVILLE (KMOV.com) - The chilling details of a murder that shook the city of Collinsville almost 20 years ago are being resurfaced in a new crime documentary airing Monday.
The new crime show is called “Twisted Sisters” and it’s executive producer is famed reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.
In 1999, Jossie Merrifield just gave birth to her second son Jasper when she was killed. Her sister, Sandra Merrifield, was found guilty in Madison County for her death.
Court documents say Sandra hit her sister in the head with a rock and left her body in a creek near Collinsville. She also attempted to pass off the baby as her own.
After Sandra’s arrest, Jasper and his siblings were adopted by parents outside of the family but said it did not give him a happy childhood.
“I was definitely abused, verbally, physically and emotionally,” said Merrifield. “I could have had a good life and a childhood, but someone snatched it from me.”
Tom Coppotelli is the current Caseyville Police Chief but back in 1999 he was a detective for Collinsville Police Department, assisting in the investigation. He says Sandra is currently a free woman after serving time in prison for several years and then having the charges later reduced.
“She has been released from prison for a few years now,” said Coppotelli.
He says this case is one that will always stick with him and he thinks of it often.
“We'll talk about this and one of the questions that always comes up, is 'I wonder where that kid is at?'” said Coppotelli, “It's bizarre, it's a bizarre case, tragic case...but it's one of those cases you never forget.”
The episode will be the second installment of the first season of "Twisted Sisters."
The episode airs Monday at 9 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery channel.
