COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 45-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday in Collinsville.
Police said Robert L. Powell, of Collinsville, was struck shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Bluff Road and Columbus Plaza.
Powell was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing and the situation is being evaluated to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.