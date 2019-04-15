ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were sentenced to prison, in addition to paying more than half a million dollars in restitution, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud to a local manufacturing company.
Alan Johnson, 64, of Collinsville and Bobby J. Woods, 50, of Stillwater, MN., tried to defraud Johnson’s employer, BMI, an East St. Louis industrial manufacturing company. Woods was an outside vendor and sold equipment to BMI at falsely inflated prices. The prices were inflated between 26% and 102%.
Johnson, BMI’s plant manager, was paid $167,000 in kickbacks by Woods to secure payment on behalf of BMI on the fraudulently inflated invoices.
The two will serve a year and a day in prison and probation, respectively, and pay a restitution amount of $746,293.13. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
