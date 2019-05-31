JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Collinsville man was killed in a Jefferson County, Illinois crash Thursday night.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, Sean Bonham lost control of his Chevrolet Cobalt on westbound Interstate 64 near milepost 83 and hit a tree just before 10:40 p.m.
The 20-year-old was pronounced dead following the crash.
No other information has been released.
