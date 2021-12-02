COLLINSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- A Collinsville man died Wednesday night after he crashed his motorcycle with a car on Collinsville Road near the entrance to FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing, police said.
Joseph S. Walsh, Jr., 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Police said the other driver is cooperating with the investigation.
No other information was given by police following the incident.
