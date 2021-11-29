FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 48-year-old Collinsville man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day.
Robert Tarr is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Nobbie Street in Farmersville, Illinois around 12:40 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they say they found Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, and the man who lived at the home; both had been shot. Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene; the man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Authorities say they arrested Tarr at his home the next day. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $2 million bond. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday.
