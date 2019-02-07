ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Collinsville man is facing charges for allegedly having sex with a female relative when she was a minor.
James Schoppen is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member below 18.
Police say he had sex with female relative on several occasions when she was younger than 18. The victim is currently 23-years-old.
Schoppen is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
