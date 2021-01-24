ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Collinsville, Ill. couple leaves behind five children after they were killed Friday in a deadly DUI crash.
Officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Justin Eberle was driving a 2016 KIA Optima in a "careless" manor going southbound on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road when he hit a 2011 Chrysler minivan before 11:30 p.m.
The minivan left the main road and hit a tree. Both occupants, Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, died on the scene.
The couple leave behind five children and two grandchildren.
“It’s hard to explain to them both your parents are gone,” said Amber Gaston-Stewart, the victim’s sister. “The young baby is not even one yet. He’s not even going to know who his mother and father is ever.”
