CASEYVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Grade school students often look up to- even idolize- the athletes at their high school.
In one local school district, administrators are making sure the younger students see a different side of their sports heroes.
Collinsville High School basketball players are part of a program that has them come to classrooms and read to students at Caseyville Elementary.
It's part of the district's Real Men Read initiative, showing young students that academics are just as important as sports:
“Showing these kids that being a Kahok is about more than putting the ball in the basket or ball in the goal, it’s about getting an education,” said Collinsville High athletic director Clay Smith. “Reading books continuing that education in life and being great citizens and role models. "
The program was instituted three years ago.
The school also invites high school band members, parents and members of the community to come and read to the students.
