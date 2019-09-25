COLLINSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Come January 1, marijuana will officially be legal in Collinsville and the city will begin cashing in.
The council recently passed a three percent sales tax on marijuana, a measure that is expected to generate $1.3 million per year.
"The more revenue we have, the more resources we have, the better services we can provide to the residents," said city manager Mitch Bair.
The council plans to spend the money on capital projects like streets and signage, which was greeted with praise by residents who don’t plan to purchase marijuana.
“Gas taxes went up, everything else has gone up, so it is nice to see something not come out of our pocket for a change," said Collinsville resident Deann Thomas.
Bair said prior to 2015, Collinsville did not invest a lot of revenue into the roads, and so the city will use the tax windfall to fix potholes, cracks, and any other signs of early deterioration.
"Essentially, all of that revenue is invested into concrete. It's projects in the ground, so we don't have to worry about cutting services to our residents,” he said.
