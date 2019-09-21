COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus native who was a volleyball player for Columbia College died when she fell off a latter early Saturday morning, according to a report from KRCG.
Shelby Meyer, 21, died after she tried to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment building on Hitt Street around 2:00 a.m.
Meyer was taken to hospital but later died. The junior had recently transferred from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo.
Columbia College President, Dr. Scott Dalrymple, released the following statement:
"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community. Sadly, student Shelby Meyer died in a tragic accident early Saturday morning off-campus. Shelby was from Festus, Missouri, a member of the Women's Volleyball Team and had just transferred to Columbia College this semester from Mineral Area Community College. We want to extend our sincerest condolences to Shelby's family, friends, and teammates."
"This is a very difficult time for our campus community with the tragic loss of two of our students in as many weeks and we want to be able to support the students, faculty, and staff who are dealing with the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate and student."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shelby's family and all of those whose lives have been touched by knowing her."
