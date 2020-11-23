ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is urging people not to travel this Thanksgiving. But if college students decide to go home for the holiday, the CDC is urging them to practice social distancing, wear a mask and improve ventilation.
Some college students who were arriving on flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday told News 4 that they took a COVID test before traveling.
"So, I got tested before I left. So, I'm pretty confident that I don't have it or won't bring it to my family," said Laura Johnson.
Saint Louis University (SLU) offered testing for students who decided to leave campus over the Thanksgiving break.
"I decided to get tested just so I knew i wouldn't be bringing it back home," said SLU student Allana Guffey.
The testing for students was available Thursday through Monday. Results usually took 2-to-3 days and some students said they'd be taking precautions until they knew the results.
"I'll probably be quarantined for a few days when I go home," said Nora Smith.
The last day of classes is Tuesday but the dorms will remain open over the holiday for students who chose not to go home.
"For Thanksgiving, I think I'm going to just stick around campus, to keep my family safe this holiday season," said student Diego Alegre
Next week, SLU students are scheduled to take final exams online. The 2021 spring semester is scheduled to start on January 28.
