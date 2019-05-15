GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees Chairman David Heyen said he will not step down after controversy over posts he made on Facebook.
Heyen has been under investigation after the college says the posts were brought to its attention in early May. Heyen was appointed Board of Trustees Chairman April 30. Many are calling the posts racist and Islamophobic.
Students and community members packed the Board of Trustees’ meeting Tuesday, with many calling on him to step down.
However, Heyen opened the meeting by saying he stands by the posts and added that only a small group of people were upset. He also said the school needs to focus on education.
His defiance did not sit well some, who called his comments dangerous.
"The post that you've made and the response that you made that you were just trying to create conversation is something that is appalling. What type of conversation are you trying to start? Are you trying to start a conversation whether Muslims are terrorists?" said Faizen Syed with the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
"There are Muslims that attend this school, that makes them feel uncomfortable, the posts of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant would make anybody feel unsafe here," said community activist Umama Khenissi.
The Board of Trustees failed to pass a motion recommending Heyen step down.
The Missouri chapter of CAIR says it will begin a recall effort to have Heyen removed.
