WILDWOOD (KMOV.com) - Friends and colleagues organized a fundraiser in honor of a woman killed inside a West County store late November.
Jamie Schmidt was shot and killed at the Catholic Supply store on Manchester Road on Nov. 19. Authorities say Schmidt was a customer when the suspect randomly attacked her.
Loved ones remember the 53-year-old as the foundation of her church.
“In my opinion, she’s a saint and a martyr and we love her. We will miss her dearly," said Deacon Jim G’Sell.
Schmidt's co-workers at St. Louis Community College have organized the fundraiser at two restaurants in Wildwood: The Big Chief Roadhouse and Wildwood Pub and Grill.
The fundraiser will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All profits from food and drinks sales will go directly to the Schmidt family.
In addition to the event, a GoFundMe account was created for her loved ones.
