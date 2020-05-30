MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) -- Colin Kaepernick entered the national spotlight in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem and raised his fist to protest racial inequality. Now, as people around the nation protest the death of George Floyd, Kaepernick is stepping in to help by establishing a fund to pay the legal fees for protesters in Minneapolis.
The Know Your Rights Campaign announced Kaepernick's partnership on Friday. A Twitter post from the group said the fund seeks to help support the "Freedom Fighters on the ground" and that their work is "in solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis."
In solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis, KYRC + @kaepernick7 established our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground. If you, or a loved one needs legal assistance, or to donate, go to https://t.co/BQO5g9f5wb #wegotus pic.twitter.com/5g3wn1wXso— Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) May 29, 2020
