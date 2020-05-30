Colin Kaepernick

In this file photo, Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia,  on Nov.16, 2019. 

 Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) -- Colin Kaepernick entered the national spotlight in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem and raised his fist to protest racial inequality. Now, as people around the nation protest the death of George Floyd, Kaepernick is stepping in to help by establishing a fund to pay the legal fees for protesters in Minneapolis. 

The Know Your Rights Campaign announced Kaepernick's partnership on Friday. A Twitter post from the group said the fund seeks to help support the "Freedom Fighters on the ground" and that their work is "in solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis."

 The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative is working with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area to help those in need of legal assistance, according to the group's website. 
 
