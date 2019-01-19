This Morning: Low Teens. Wind Chill -5 to 5. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.
This Afternoon: High 19. Dry and cold for Sunday services. Winds will be lighter, but chills will be in the single digits all day. From early afternoon into the early evening, we'll see scattered light snow and flurries. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
MLK Day: Low 14/High 28. Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Wind chill in the teens to low 20s. Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph.
