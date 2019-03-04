ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Handyman Cedric Jackson says Tyler Street is a problem he can’t fix.
“A lot of potholes,” said Jackson.
News 4 came to the intersection near Tyler and Broadway after a concerned driver reached out complaining about the number of potholes.
At least 20 potholes on the street, making it difficult for trucks and cars to get by.
“I just slowdown,” said Jackson.
The City of St. Louis’ Street Department says it has been working to keep up during the winter months because of the weather.
When it snows, crews are out salting and sanding the streets.
But when the snow stops and below freezing temps stay, leaders say that also makes it hard to fill the potholes because the mixture doesn’t work well in cold temps.
Since November 1, St. Louis has had 77 days where temps were below 30 degrees. Currently, the city says they have 756 potholes that need filling.
Drivers like Jackson says they hope that fix comes soon.
“Pave a lot of these streets, and make them a lot smoother than they are,” Jackson.
