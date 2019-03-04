ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Believe it or not the winter season is a busy time for building backyard swimming pools, but this winter is different, according to Mike Hardcastle of Pool Pros.
"It's been wetter with more snowfall and freezing temperatures than we've had in years. Usually we make a lot of progress in the winter," said Hardcastle.
Most construction projects across the St. Louis region were idle on Monday because it was too cold for working outside. Plus industry insiders said any leftover snow and ice can be hazardous to workers on projects higher than one story.
Some projects were brought to a halt because bitter cold temperatures have frozen topsoil, leaving it as hard as a rock.
"It really slows it because if the ground's hard, we can't dig, and then after this would melt, the ground becomes a swamp. It's either one or the other," said Hardcastle.
Most customers are understanding about delays caused by the cold weather.
"They were working last week when it was snowing and raining. It really takes a lot for them to stop working," said Leah Budde
