FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County detectives have made an arrest in a cold murder case dating back to the 1980s.
On June 24, 1987, police found Karla Jane Delcour's body in a wooded area along the North Service Road just two miles west of St. Clair, Mo. Her body was decomposed, wrists bound, and bondage was found around her neck, police said.
She was 22 at the time of her death.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner said Delcour was strangled to death.
Investigators traced the woman's last steps on three days earlier near a home on Iron Hill Road in Union. The case remained unsolved for nearly 32 years despite investigators speaking to several witnesses and potential suspects. Charges were never filed.
In 2018, Delcour's case was re-opened.
Detectives in Franklin County traveled to several places, such as Texas, Arizona, and towns across Missouri, searching for answers by re-interviewing all witnesses and suspects connected to the case.
In a press release, officials said they believe they finally have enough evidence to charge one person with Delcour's murder.
Kirby King, 64, was charged Monday with second-degree murder. He has since posted a $100,000 bond and no longer held at the Franklin County Jail as of Thursday.
Investigators have not released what led to the arrest of King.
"There is a long way to go to reach justice for Karla Delcour and her family and a premature release of information might hinder that for the family," said Steve Pelton of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department in a press release.
Anyone with any information about this investigation should call 636-583-2560.
