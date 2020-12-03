FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thirty-four years after a Franklin County woman was killed, a suspect has been charged.
Kristen Edwards’ body was found in a heavily wooded area about a mile from her house in rural Stanton on July 8, 1986. She was reported missing by her husband three days before her body was discovered by searchers.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office determined Edwards had been strangled to death.
Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Kenneth T. Avery Jr., 59, had been charged with second-degree murder in Edwards’ death.
According to court documents, a witness told authorities that Avery Jr. killed Edwards after sexually assaulting her at a cabin in the 3000 block of Pea Ridge Road near Leslie. The eyewitness said they did not come forward earlier because they were threatened to death not to discuss what she had witnessed.
The charges against Avery Jr. were announced during a press conference where Schmitt announced a new cold case unit, which helped to bring about the charges against Avery Jr. The Cold Case Unit will work with local prosecutors across Missouri to investigate and bring charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.