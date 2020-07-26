ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Paul Goldschmidt is a pretty strong dude, but if he was looking to cause any significant property damage at Busch Stadium with his first-inning home run off the front of Big Mac Land Saturday, he’s a season too late.
That’s because last year, the Cardinals’ other Paul went Paul Bunyan on the Big Mac Land signage, as a DeJong homer knocked the lights out of the ‘M’, leading to the old sign being replaced with a more durable digital facade for the 2020 campaign.
The only damage Goldy was looking to deal, of course, was to the Pirates on the scoreboard. Which, if you ask him, works out well enough considering his claim that he couldn’t muster the type of DeJong-ian brute force required to bust a sign with a home run ball, anyway.
“He hit the ball way harder than I did,” Goldschmidt said. “I can't hit it like he does."
DeJong surely appreciated the sentiment, but disagreed with the accuracy of the other Paul’s claim.
“Goldy can definitely hit the ball harder than me, I don’t know what he’s talking about,” DeJong said with a smile. “He’s an ox, really.”
For his part, DeJong disagreed."Goldy can definitely hit the ball harder than me, I don't know what he's talking about. He's an ox, really." pic.twitter.com/jeTkVu6d2s— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 25, 2020
Well, if DeJong gets dibs on the Paul Bunyan comparison, a Babe the Blue Ox comp seems to fit Goldschmidt, the strapping first baseman about whom DeJong was effusive on Saturday.
“The size of him, the size of the bat he swings is pretty impressive,” DeJong continued. “I’m surprised the sign took that shot so easily. It’s nice to see the sign can change colors and put the American flag and little things like that in there. So I still think it might be an upgrade, but glad to have the ‘M’ in my collection.”
Of course, after DeJong pummeled the ‘M’ in the previous iteration of the Big Mac Land sign a year ago, the Cardinals gave him the ‘you break it, you buy it’ treatment for the shattered neon letter. Ironically, a key element for how the Cardinals intend to improve upon an offense that ranked 19th in runs scored across MLB last season has less to do with breaking signs via home runs balls and more to do with breaking spirits with more frequent, if less extraordinary, acts of offense.
It starts with stacking speed, a concept creatively extended to new lengths thanks to the implementation of the designated hitter for National League lineups this season. In the Cardinals’ 9-1 win over the Pirates Saturday, Mike Shildt’s lineup featured four consecutive burners—two at the top in Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman, two at the bottom in Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader—to set the table for plenty of production.
When that lineup began to wrap around as the game developed, it was like a python suffocating its prey. The duo of Bader and Wong scored a combined four runs between the seventh and eighth innings as the Cardinals used the cohesive construction of the batting order to execute the team’s gameplan and squeeze the life out of Pittsburgh.
“Having the speed guys, we've got a lot of speed guys in our lineup, kind of spread out,” DeJong began, explaining how the Cardinals bruised and battered the Pirates. “O’Neil and Bader at the bottom, getting on. Tommy and Kolten, a lot of doubles and triples in there—and stolen bags—for Goldy, Carp and I to drive them in at the end, and Yadi even, too. I really think we work well as a group. Whoever’s leading off that inning, it’s their job to get on base. Those are the types of things that we like to see. Our base runners are huge. Not relying on the home run is going to be great for us.”
When you add a DH into the mix, it allows the Cardinals to maximize the skills of a player like Harrison Bader by slotting him in the nine-hole, essentially a secondary leadoff man. Though Bader is still searching for his first base hit of 2020, he impacted the game by scoring two runs Saturday after reaching via error and a hit-by-pitch.
After reaching on the error in the seventh—because his speed allowed him to beat out a swinging bunt misplayed by the pitcher, by the way—he tormented Kyle Crick, who tried in vain to keep him close to the bag. After multiple throws over to first, Bader stole second, anyway.
Talk about an exasperating sequence for your opponent.
Beyond Bader, O’Neill and Wong both reached base twice, Edman flashed his speed with a triple. Once they popped, the fun for the Cardinals' expanded group of table-setters simply didn’t stop. But they weren’t the only part of the lineup executing an exciting brand of fundamental baseball on the offensive end.
In the fourth inning, with the Cardinals locked into a 1-1 score in a game that had yet to tilt into their favor, it was heads up baserunning by DeJong that helped nudge St. Louis to grab firm hold of the outcome. Before Yadier Molina lofted a blooper into shallow right, DeJong was already off with the pitch. Taking a moment to diagnose that this batted ball was about to find green grass, he didn’t bother holding halfway—he hit the throttle with his sights set on making third base.
“I kind of just read the flight of the ball and realized where the defense was,” DeJong said. “I was already at second base there, so I figured I might as well just keep going.”
DeJong articulated his anticipation of the opportunity for aggression in that moment, given that the opposing pitcher was throwing strikes—and given who was at the plate for the Cardinals.
“Something I anticipated with (Trevor) Williams being really around the zone, and Yadi likes to hit and run, so I wasn't surprised when I saw that sign come that Yadi was going to hit and run. Yeah, that was great for us. That really pushed the envelope. Taking it to the other team I think is really big in certain situations, and that was definitely one of them.”
That style of sensible aggression—the kind that takes advantage of the skill sets in the lineup and creates rallies that irritate, frustrate and eventually enter into the aforementioned spirit breaking portion of the proceedings—was a defining theme of the Cardinals success Saturday.
It’s one the team hopes to consistently exploit as 2020 progresses.
“Three homers yesterday, one today, you know, those are always nice,” DeJong said. “But doubles in the gap after a walk and a single or an infield single, I mean, those are the types of things that can mentally destroy the other team. When we’re hustling balls out, when we’re putting the ball in play hard, I think all those things send a message. Playing together as a group, like stealing a bag, those little things, I think, are what--we can score runs in a lot of different ways. I think that’s going to be our strength, especially toward the end of the game.
“Obviously a three-run homer is always great, but a double in the gap after a walk and a tough at-bat and an infield single, I think, does just as much for our team as far as the mental edge.”
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.