CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Parkway Northeast Middle School issued a "code yellow" Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., school district officials told News 4 they had issued a “code yellow” because police were looking for two suspect related to a strong-arm robbery in Wentzville. The code means everyone from the building should shelter-in-place and school buses will be held.
The chase ended when the suspect abandoned the getaway car by a Phillips 66 at Ballas and Olive. Officers are in the area searching for the suspect.
Just after 5 pm. police said they believe the suspects left the area.
