ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Coconut the sloth is the newest addition to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.
Coconut is a Linnaeus’ two-toed sloth who will be a year old on Feb. 20, 2020. She was born in human care and came to the aquarium from another zoological facility.
Coconut is a new animal ambassador at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. Animal ambassadors are brought out to the public daily, but Coconut’s appearances will be random until animal care managers feel comfortable that a stable foundation has been established. Guests who want to see Coconut should check the aquarium’s social media accounts for updates and animal ambassador schedules.
