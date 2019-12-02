ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group is making an effort to make sure everyone in St. Louis has a coat this winter.
Coat Check STL started last winter and has partnerships with all the area Carrollton, Central and Great Southern Banks as coat donation drop off points.
The coats will then be handed to people served by St. Patrick Center and seven other local Catholic charity agencies.
"We love those organizations and they are giving only to under resourced homeless but also battered women's shelters, kids, senior citizens," Christina Strait said.
Coat Check STL accept all kinds of warm weather donations. You can donate coats, scarves, hats, gloves or even monetary donations.
