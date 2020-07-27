VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A group of local mayors, clergy and other officials teamed up to support a St. Louis County police commander who says he was passed over for police chief due to race.
Mayors of several local municipalities, the Fannie Lou Hammer Coalition, St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, Ecumenical Leadership Council and other officials from across St. Louis County spoke on the matter at Vinita Park City Hall Tuesday.
Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, who is Black, recently filed an EEOC complaint against St. Louis County, saying he was passed over for the job of St. Louis County Police Chief because of race. Mary Barton, a 25-year veteran of the department was named to the post instead. She is white.
"We are sick and tired of well qualified Lt. Doyle being passed over for chief of police for St. Louis County," Vinita Park Mayor James McGee.
Doyle’s attorney, Jerome Dobson, says his client was told by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page that he was Page’s choice to lead the department. However, Dobson alleges that Page’s view changed after he attended a meeting with the St. Louis Police Foundation, who advocated for someone else.
The police foundation denied Dobson's allegations in a statement:
"The St. Louis Police Foundation focuses solely on providing needed equipment, programs and services recommended by police officers at the St. Louis County Police Department and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. We do not know from where Jeremy Dobson is getting these accusations or who is misrepresenting us to him, but the Police Foundation was not involved in any meetings or discussions regarding a new County police chief."
The leaders who gathered Tuesday to support Doyle said they've had confidence in him since the Ferguson unrest.
"For 30 years, he was surrounded by people who supported him. He worked under four county executives. That's a remarkable career. And to slap him in the face by ignoring his capabilities is an insult to him, his family and everybody in north St. Louis County. We trust Troy Doyle," Missouri state Representative Maria Chappelle-Nadal said.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Page said Barton should be given the chance to lead the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.