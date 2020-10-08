CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- 9 inmates and one employee at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19.
County health officials are calling this the first evidence of transmission of coronavirus within the facility.
Last Friday, an inmate tested positive during routine screening. The patient, who had previously tested negative for the disease, was transferred to the facility’s COVID unit and has begun exhibiting symptoms, health officials say. Employees of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health immediately began additional PCR testing of inmates and justice center employees who had had contact with the patient.
Testing revealed eight more cases among the inmates, all of whom were asymptomatic and one case involving an employee who is experiencing symptoms. All are being monitored by the department of health The results of tests of other patients are pending. Results of PCR tests are generally available in 24 to 48 hours.
The source of the outbreak is not clear, but case investigation and contact tracing efforts continue.
The health department has conducted more than three thousand COVID-19 tests at the justice center since the pandemic began, resulting in only 37 positive cases among inmates and 24 cases among employees before Friday. According to the health department, until the latest cluster of cases, there was no evidence of transmission of the virus within the facility. All previous cases were traced to transmission before the individual entered the facility.
“We work very hard to minimize any chance of COVID-19 transmission inside the facility,” Spring Schmidt, co-director of DPH, said. “Unfortunately, the virus is in our community, and we cannot control every point of contact that employees and patients have with the outside world.”
The jail is currently housing 867 inmates. Its capacity is 1,232.
