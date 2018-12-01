This Evening: Near 40. Cloudy & breezy. West wind 15-30 mph.
Overnight: Low 35. Cloudy, cold and breezy with a 20% chance for light rain & snow. Little to no accumulation. Most areas stay dry. Winds Northwest 10-25 mph.
Monday: High 38. A 20% for light rain & snow in the morning. No accumulation. Other wise just cloudy and cold. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.
Tuesday: Low 28/High 35. Cloudy and cold. Winds: Northwest 7 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.