Sunday: High 50. Cloudy and breezy. A few isolated, light rain showers are possible, but most areas stay dry. Winds SW 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Low 35. Cloudy, cold and breezy with a 20% chance for light rain & snow. Little to no accumulation. Most areas stay dry. Winds West 10-25 mph.
Monday: High 38. Cold under cloudy skies. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.
Tuesday: Low 28/High 35. Cloudy and cold. Winds: Northwest 7 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.