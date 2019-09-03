KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Kirkwood are looking to identify two suspects in a theft.
The pair are accused of stealing $1,100 worth of clothing. Police say they threatened a loss prevention employee and said they had a weapon.
They left in a White Toyota Camry.
Anyone with any information on their identities is asked to contact PO Matthew Bebe Bebems@Kirkwoodmo.org or calling 314-822-5877.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.