(AP) -- Two St. Louis University students have founded what they call a clothing library that helps students find outfits that match their gender identity.
St. Louis Public Radio reports that the student-led Queer Closet allows transgender and gender-nonconforming people to rent or buy affordable clothing that helps them feel more comfortable.
The Queer Closet started in a dorm room. Last year, the effort received $1,800 from a university grant program that supports student-led service projects.
The money allowed the closet's founders to move into the office of the LGBTQ student organization Rainbow Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.